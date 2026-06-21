Mattituck’s Kate Meringer named new Strawberry Queen at annual festival

2026 71st Strawberry Queen Kate Meringer (center) is joined on the podium by runner-up Jane Glasser (left) and last year;s winner Morgan Dunne. (Photo Credit: Nick Mongiovi)

A new Strawberry Queen was crowned and stomachs were stuffed Saturday as Mattituck packed in another full day of festival traditions.

Mattituck High School senior Kate Meringer was named this year’s Strawberry Queen at the 71st annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival, held at Strawberry Fields on Middle Road.

The winner was announced by last year’s Strawberry Queen, Morgan Dunne, after an application and interview process that recognizes students for community service.

“I am so incredibly grateful for this opportunity provided by the Lions Club,” Kate said. “I’m grateful for my community to watch me do whatever I do as Strawberry Queen.”

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Kate recently earned the position of commanding officer for her ROTC unit, has strong grades and is a two-sport athlete in soccer and lacrosse.

“She’s one of many exceptional children here in the Mattituck school system, Southold school system and the town of Southold,” said Kate’s father and Lions Club member, Amos Meringer. “We have such a tremendous community that affords these kids ample opportunity to climb, to strive, to shine and to excel. When you take a human like Kate and provide them opportunities, they just never say no. She greets the day every day with a smile and an optimism that borders on insane. She’s a member of a ton of different groups — she’s tremendous. I’m grateful and impressed by her always.”

Jane Glasser, 16, of Southold was named first runner-up, while fellow contestants Claire Hanus, 17, of Mattituck, Alison Erwin, 16, of Mattituck, and Sophie Heidemann, 16, of Southold were also recognized during the ceremony.

“They’re pillars of the community, delightful humans,” Mr. Meringer said.

Following the passing of the tiara, the crowd had the opportunity to indulge in everything strawberry-related: shortcake, pie, cupcakes, chocolate-covered berries and much more.

Then came center stage for some of the world’s greatest eaters: the World Strawberry Shortcake Eating Championship, sanctioned by Major League Eating. Geoffrey Esper won his fifth consecutive title, crushing 21.5 pounds of shortcake in eight minutes.

Mr. Stanford, of London, England, and Mr. Wehry, of Tampa, Fla., finished in a two-way tie for second place, devouring 18 pounds of shortcake. It was neck and neck between the top three, until Mr. Esper pulled through in the second half of the contest.

1 | 6 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Geoffrey Esper hoisting his championship belt. Nick Wehry Max Stanford

The total prize pool was $5,000, with payouts of $2,500 for first place, $1,200 for second, $650 for third, $400 for fourth and $250 for fifth.

This five-day fundraiser concludes on Sunday, June 21, on Father’s Day, like it does every year.

“The biggest thing that separates the Strawberry Festival from other festivals on the Island, and certainly around the country is it’s really rooted in the community,” said Lions Club Media Relations Manager Dan Kelleher. “It’s put on with the help and support of the North Fork community. Folks have been doing this for generations, so it’s really unique in that it is so much rooted in the community that we have.”