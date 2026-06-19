New clock at Silversmith’s Corner honors longtime Southold Rotarians

Southold Rotary Club, Southold town and town board members gathered around the new clock in Silversmith’s corner in Southold to honor Burt Lewis III and Cynthia Lewis. (Credit: Nick Mongiovi)

A new clock in the heart of Southold pays tribute to one couple’s dedication to the North Fork.

The ornate timepiece, which honors former Southold Rotarians Burt Lewis III and Cynthia Lewis, was unveiled Wednesday at Silversmith’s Corner during an emotional ceremony attended by local officials, rotary members and the late couple’s family.

“This is the center of town and we felt that it needed a clock in the park,” Southold Rotary Club co-president Nancy Cervelli said. “Cutchogue, Riverhead and Greenport have a clock. This is the center of our hamlet and we felt it was important to commemorate Burt and Cynthia Lewis.”

The clock gifted by the Southold Rotary Club in memory of Burt Lewis III and Cynthia Lewis. (Credit: Nick Mongiovi)

The future husband and wife first met in Peconic, where their families had neighboring summer homes on the bay, according to their daughter, Suzanne Lewis.

Mr. Lewis went on to become an accountant for IBM before taking over Lewis Real Estate, an eastern Long Island firm founded by his father, after retiring.

He died in 2015. His wife passed away nine years later.

Their daughter recalled fond memories she and her brother had on the North Fork.

“My parents brought us all the things they enjoyed in the area, including Krupski’s and Latham’s farm stands,” Ms. Lewis said at Wednesday’s ceremony. “We spent a lot of time at Southold Yacht Club, racing Sunfish sailboats and on the water in our Hunter sailboat.”

When it came time to honor their legacy, she turned to Ms. Cervelli to help make her mother’s vision a reality. The clock was funded through a bequest from Cynthia Lewis, along with additional fundraising by the Southold Rotary Club.

“This clock will be a living part of daily life out in Southold,” Ms. Lewis said. “My parents loved the North Fork community. On behalf of my brother and me, each one of you made the dedication possible. It’s my honor to attend this clock dedication and celebrate the memory of my parents.”