North Fork seniors honored with Butch Dellecave Awards

Mattituck-Cutchogue High School nominees Page Kellershon and Jay Chen are flanked by Butch Dellecave Foundation President Mark Dellecave (left) and Executive Director Guy Dellecave (right). (Courtesy credit: Artist Lake Media, LLC)

Six North Fork seniors from Mattituck-Cutchogue, Greenport and Southold high schools were honored among Suffolk County’s top student-athletes at the 26th annual Butch Dellecave Awards.

Mattituck-Cutchogue High School seniors Page Kellershon and Jay Chen, Greenport High School seniors Iris Toribio Montes and Aaron Hubbard, and Southold High School seniors Francesca Santacroce and Travis Sepenoski were selected by their schools for the award.

Each Suffolk County high school nominates one male and one female senior who have distinguished themselves through athletics, academics and community service.

Named in honor of longtime educator, coach and official Gaetano “Butch” Dellecave, the award is presented through a partnership between the Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, the Butch Dellecave Foundation and Newsday.

1 | 2 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Southold High School nominees Francesca Santacroce and Travis Sepenoski are flanked by Butch Dellecave Foundation President Mark Dellecave (left) and Executive Director Guy Dellecave (right). (Courtesy credit: Artist Lake Media, LLC) Greenport High School nominees Iris Toribio Montes and Aaron Hubbard are flanked by Butch Dellecave Foundation President Mark Dellecave (left) and Executive Director Guy Dellecave (right). (Courtesy credit: Artist Lake Media, LLC)

“The Dellecave Awards shine a spotlight on exceptional graduating seniors from across Suffolk County,” said Adrian Fassett, President and CEO of the Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk. “These nominees have distinguished themselves through athletic excellence, academic commitment, and service to others. We are proud to help celebrate their achievements and the promise they hold as future leaders in our communities.”