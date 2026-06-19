Who will wear the Strawberry Queen crown in Mattituck this year?

Five local high school students are vying for title of Strawberry Queen at Saturday’s Strawberry Festival. (Mattituck Lions Club courtesy photos composite)

Five local princesses are vying to be crowned Strawberry Queen on Saturday — one of the highlights of the annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival.

The festival, which kicked off Wednesday with a military flyover on Hulling Night, will crown its next queen at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Strawberry Fields on Middle Road.

This year’s finalists are Jane Glasser and Sophie Heidemann of Southold High School, along with Alison Erwin, Claire Hanus and Kate Merringer of Mattituck High School.

Last year’s winner Morgan Dunne.

The winner will receive the tiara and strawberry-topped staff from last year’s queen, Morgan Dunne of Mattituck High School.

The Strawberry Queen is selected through an application and interview process conducted by the Lions Club. The title, organizers have stressed, is not a beauty contest, but a recognition of character, volunteerism and commitment to the community.

A different kind of competition follows the crowning: the annual World Strawberry Shortcake Eating Championship, sanctioned by Major League Eating.

This year’s field includes Geoffrey Esper, the No. 3-ranked competitive eater in the world and reigning shortcake champion, who devoured 22.75 pounds of strawberry shortcake in eight minutes at last year’s festival.

Mr. Esper will return to defend his title against a field that includes Nick Wehry, Max Stanford, Radim Dvoracek, George “The Smorgasbord” Chiger, Jerome N. Burns, Crazy Legs Conti, Julie Goldberg, Joshua Krady, Joseph Norris, Prudence A. DiBenedetto and Luke Sobieraj, MLE announced Friday.

The gluttonous challenge forces competitors to race through one-pound bowls of strawberry shortcake, each packed with cake, strawberry topping and whipped cream. The winner receives $2,500, and perhaps some Pepto.

Thursday’s events included a North Fork Got Talent competition and a Taylor Swift tribute concert.

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On Friday, festival activities continue with carnival rides, food vendors, arts and crafts and live music. Country-rock band Southbound is scheduled to perform at 3 p.m., followed by Fever Band at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks are set for 10:30 p.m. at Strawberry Fields.

Another fireworks display will cap Saturday’s festivities. The popular fair concludes Sunday.