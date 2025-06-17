2025 Strawberry Queen and shortcake-eating champ crowned

2024 Strawberry Queen Livia Perrin, and 2025 contestants Brooke Walling, Madison Tomaszewski, Faith Welch, Morgan Dunne, and Laurel Richards, before the crowning. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The queen was crowned, shortcake was downed and there were miles of smiles despite stormy skies at the Mattituck Lions Club 70th Strawberry Festival.

Just as it seemed Long Island’s rainy spring days were wrapping up, the chill and precipitation prevailed on June 14 to soak festival goers at the Strawberry Fields on Middle Road. That didn’t stop the crowds from coming out, however, to observe North Fork traditions and munch on some strawberry selections to celebrate the start of the summer season.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

Mattituck High School sophomore Morgan Dunne was announced as the 2025 Strawberry Queen. This coveted position, celebrating an involved and selfless young woman from Southold town, is selected based on an application and interview process conducted by the Lions Club.

“In order to get to this point, they had to demonstrate a strong sense of community in their high schools and being in different organizations and leadership roles,” Scott Czuijko, Strawberry Queen Chair, said. “It’s quite impressive.”

Morgan is involved in athletics, music and theatre; is a leader in art programs; is a member of multiple student organizations; and is a writer at Mattituck High School. Additionally, she’s a Girl Scout and volunteer at Mattituck Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School, all the while working within her community. She enthusiastically accepted the crown, sash and strawberry scepter from the 2024 Strawberry Queen, Livia Perrin. “It’s not a beauty contest. It’s more about what you do and how you give back to the community — how you can help and how you can be an asset to the community,” said Morgan.

Just an hour after the crown presentation — leaving attendees with just enough time to try some of the chocolate-covered strawberries, daiquiris, shortcake and pie — over a dozen competitive eaters took the stage. The confident consumers came from across the globe to take part in the World Strawberry Shortcake Eating competition. Contestants had just eight minutes to devour as many pounds of strawberry shortcake as possible, and they did not take the challenge lightly.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

In second place, James Webb from Sydney, Australia, threw back 19 pounds of the fruity dessert, and Nick Wehry from Tampa, Fla., took third.

“The fresh strawberries, instead of the jelly preserve stuff, this is awesome,” said Mr. Wehry. “The cake is moist, the cream is fresh, so that makes our job that much easier.”

Geoff Esper, reining shortcake champ, took the cake again, devouring 22.75 pounds. “I had my eye on both Nick and James throughout the contest, and I knew I had the bigger tank, so I was just waiting for them to slow down,” Mr. Esper said. “When I saw that, I knew it was my chance to pull ahead.”

The Saturday portion of the four-day-long festival closed with fireworks, thanks to the weather holding out in the evening.

Rides, magic shows, music and a talent show were just a few of the other highlights of the summer kickoff raising money for community service efforts by the Lions Club.

“Spending every Father’s Day here since I was a little girl has taught me that there’s more to holidays than just celebrating,” said 2024 Strawberry Queen Livia. “It is also about working to give back to your community.”