Greenport restaurant offers discount in ‘innovative’ bid to draw diners amid paid parking backlash

Front Street Station in Greenport is offering to discount its patrons’ checks for the amount of an hour of parking. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

The owners of a popular Greenport restaurant are offering to eat the cost of the village’s controversial parking meters, a creative bid to keep customers coming amid backlash over the expanded paid parking program.

Front Street Station announced Thursday that it will take $3.50 off customers’ checks as a way to thank them for coming out. The discount pays for the first hour of paid parking in the village.

Diners only need to show proof that they paid for parking, and the discount will be taken off their final check.

“We wanted people to know we’re feeling it too, but we want to help you want to come in,” said Sharon Sailor, who owns the restaurant at 212 Front St. with her dad, Dave Sailor. “We’re just trying to be proactive with the negative situation.”

Mr. Sailor said he hopes that reimbursing customers for the first hour of parking will encourage them to stay longer and visit other shops in the village.

“They’re killing the town, and they’re killing the businesses, slowly but surely,” he said. “People aren’t going to come here, and if they do come here, they’ll come here once. If they want to destroy this town, they’re on the right road.”

Dave Sailor and Sharon Sailor hope to help their customers foot the bill to park in the village. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Greenport Business Improvement District President Rich Vandenburgh said he applauds Ms. Sailor for being “innovative” in her approach to the situation, but said it’s “unfortunate.”

“They shouldn’t have to dig deeper into their pockets just to try to get customers in the door, but I do applaud Sharon,” he said. “She’s always been a real hard worker.”

Village officials have said the program is intended to reduce seasonal traffic congestion, improve parking turnover in busy areas and generate revenue for much-needed road and sidewalk improvements. However, some residents have argued that the system unfairly requires them to pay visitor rates to shop or park near their own homes.

At a June 18 work session, Village Treasurer Adam Brautigam said the initial rate was going to be $3.50 plus a surcharge. However, the village decided to absorb the surcharge, meaning for every hour, the village receives roughly $2.98, with the rest going to ParkMobile, the app managing the payments.

Since the outcry over the expanded program, village officials have said they will consider parking passes for residents and downtown employees.

Ms. Sailor said she has not yet heard from any other businesses about whether they plan to follow suit, but she hopes they do.

“If anybody sees this and wants to reach out, we can maybe coordinate together,” she said. “What can we do that’s not just complaining, you know; what’s proactive? The first hour on us, so hopefully it’ll snowball from there.”