Business

Panoramica gets a boost from L.O.C.A.L. grant

By Parker Schug

Everything in Panoramica is custom-made. (Credit: David Benthal)

A single step inside Panoramica (2745 Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-765-8354) is sure to pique customer curiosity thanks to the coffee and candy shop’s undeniable charm.

As a recent recipient of the Long Island Association‘s L.O.C.A.L. (Lifting Our Community Businesses Across Long Island) small business grant for $5,000, the exterior of the retro-future-style shop will be getting a tune up in the coming weeks, says owner Travis Zurawski.

The grant — awarded in partnership with Optimum Business — is given to 40 businesses across Long Island: 20 in Suffolk County and 20 in Nassau County.

Read how Mr. Zurawski plans to use the money and more on the program on northforker.com

Parker Schug is a lifestyle reporter for Northforker. She's a Blue Point native, enthusiastic about all things food, fitness, style and travel. She is the former associate editor for the Nassau Herald under Richner Communications and has contributed to numerous publications including Melbourne, Australia-based Onya Magazine and Paris, France-based Grumpy Magazine. She has a great admiration for the North and South Forks thanks to generational ties and a wealth of childhood memories in eastern Long Island.

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