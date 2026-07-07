Panoramica gets a boost from L.O.C.A.L. grant

Everything in Panoramica is custom-made. (Credit: David Benthal)

A single step inside Panoramica (2745 Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-765-8354) is sure to pique customer curiosity thanks to the coffee and candy shop’s undeniable charm.

As a recent recipient of the Long Island Association‘s L.O.C.A.L. (Lifting Our Community Businesses Across Long Island) small business grant for $5,000, the exterior of the retro-future-style shop will be getting a tune up in the coming weeks, says owner Travis Zurawski.

The grant — awarded in partnership with Optimum Business — is given to 40 businesses across Long Island: 20 in Suffolk County and 20 in Nassau County.

Read how Mr. Zurawski plans to use the money and more on the program on northforker.com