Two chefs on the same wavelength at Stereo East End

Chef Cheo Avila and his partner Ai Ito are bringing their culinary expertise and travel inspiration together at Stereo East End. (Credit: Cheo Avila)

Chef Cheo Avila is bringing his signature creative style back to Greenport, this time with his partner chef Ai Ito.

Stereo East End (110 Front St., Unit 3, Greenport), a contemporary mix of myriad cuisines, will bring together Avila and Ito’s travel experiences, refined culinary techniques and innovative personalities.

“To be able to bring all this experience and consolidate it into a place is very exciting,” says Avila.

Open since mid-June, Stereo East End isn’t the pair’s first endeavor together. While both chefs have lots of experience in the kitchen, they’ve also traveled in tandem through Brazil, Costa Rica and Colombia.

They previously had a pop-up sit-down restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, where they were serving Venezuelan food made with Japanese ingredients and techniques. They’ve collaborated on the East End and in New York City on different projects, bringing their expertise to others’ kitchens.

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