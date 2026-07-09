Who owns the Timothy J? Sunken Mattituck charter boat leaves town searching for answers

The charter fishing boat Timothy J sits partially submerged at a private dock on Mattituck Creek Thursday morning. (Edward Glazarev photo)

Chartering a trip aboard the Timothy J once meant a day hauling fluke, striped bass and other fish from Long Island Sound.

Now the 60-foot boat has become a different kind of fish tale, a mystery over who owns the abandoned vessel as it slowly sinks to the depths of Mattituck Creek.

On Thursday, Southold Town officials remained stumped as they huddled to coordinate the next steps in getting the doomed craft removed — and who should be billed for hauling it out of the water.

A weathered Timothy J Open Boat Fishing sign still hangs above the vessel at the private dock on Mattituck Creek. The sign bears the same telephone number that appeared on the charter business’s Facebook page, where customers posted photos of successful catches and praised “Capt. Tim and Capt. James” as recently as 2023. (Credit: Edward Glazarev)

“Ultimately, we feel like the boat owner is responsible, because it is in fact their boat,” Supervisor Al Krupski told The Suffolk Times after an early-morning meeting with the town attorney, police department, bay constables and trustees.

The Timothy J is tied up at a private commercial dock at 5505 Mill Road, a short cast from the recently renovated Old Mill Inn. Federal Coast Guard records reviewed by The Suffolk Times show it was an inspected passenger vessel built in 1964. The records list the boat as inactive, with an out-of-service date of Aug. 10, 2024, and show its last drydock inspection was completed June 20, 2023.

Jeff Strong, president of Strong’s Marine, said he does not know who owns the derelict vessel, which remains partially submerged not far from Strong’s Yacht Center, one of several marinas owned by the Strong family.

“We haven’t had any association with the boat at all,” Mr. Strong said.

The Timothy J sits noticeably lower in the water Thursday (on the right) than it did when The Suffolk Times photographed it Monday (on the left). By Thursday morning, the vessel’s lower cabin was completely submerged, leaving only the pilothouse and upper deck above the surface as containment booms continued to encircle the boat. (Credit: Edward Glazarev)

He described the Timothy J as “the old wooden boat” that had been tied up at the dock “for quite some period of time.”

The U.S. Coast Guard previously said the owner was unknown and that the cause of the sinking remained under investigation.

A Facebook page for Timothy J Fishing Charter only adds to the mystery.

The “cash-only” business advertised daily fishing trips out of Mattituck aboard a “60 ft fishing vessel” operated by “Capt. Tim and Capt. James.” Customer reviews continued through 2023, and the page listed the same telephone number displayed on a weathered sign still hanging beside the dock. That number has since been disconnected.

The Facebook page shows years of successful trips, with photo after photo of smiling anglers of all ages holding their catch of the day across the deck. Reviews praised the crew into 2023, including one customer who wrote that “Captain James always puts us on the fish.”

The trail turns murkier than the depths of Mattituck Inlet after that.

Southold Town tax records show the property is owned by AWC Dockside LLC, and state records list Daniel Alfred Cooke as the company’s registered agent.

Containment booms and absorbent socks supplied by Miller Environmental remain in place around the partially submerged Timothy J in Mattituck Creek on Thursday. (Credit: Edward Glazarev)

Mr. Strong said he understood Mr. Cooke had been trying to resolve the situation for more than a year after the boat was apparently abandoned at the dock.

Mr. Cooke has not returned several messages left by The Suffolk Times. He lives in Pompano Beach, Fla., according to state records.

Meanwhile, the diesel cleanup appears to have progressed from when the boat began its final voyage to the sea floor over the Fourth of July weekend, as The Suffolk Times exclusively reported. State DEC staff and workers from Miller Environmental were at the dock Tuesday removing fuel from the boat, according to several local residents concerned about damage to the estuary.

When The Suffolk Times returned to the dock Thursday morning, the Timothy J had settled deeper into the creek than on the previous visit Monday, with the lower cabin submerged.

The brackish water appeared noticeably clearer than earlier this week, although a light sheen remained visible around the containment boom surrounding the boat.

Mr. Krupski said the diesel fuel had been removed “as far as I know.”

The Timothy J sits partially submerged at a private commercial dock at 5505 Mill Road in Mattituck on Thursday. Southold Town tax records identify the dock property as owned by AWC Dockside LLC, while town officials continue trying to determine who owns the abandoned charter boat. (Credit: Edward Glazarev)

The Suffolk Times has requested an updated response from the Coast Guard and DEC.

According to information previously provided to The Suffolk Times, the Coast Guard and the New York State Spill Fund are expected to cover the diesel spill response. Officials have not yet said who will ultimately bear the cost of raising and disposing of the vessel.

Mr. Strong said his company wants to lend the town a hand.

“We did offer to be able to hold it so that they can get it cut up and taken away,” he said.

Mr. Krupski said abandoned vessels present an ongoing challenge for waterfront communities and stressed that the town does not want the public to bear the burden when private boats are left behind.

“We don’t want it to become widespread,” he said. “It’s just a public liability.”