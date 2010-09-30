Legal Notices: Sept. 30, 2010

LEGAL NOTICE

Pesticide Application for Mosquito Control by Orient Mosquito District from May 1, 2010, to October 31, 2010

The Orient Mosquito District will conduct a mosquito control program in the Village of Orient from May 1, 2010, to October 31, 2010.

I. PESTICIDES USED FOR MOSQUITO CONTROL:

The following pesticides are used by the Orient Mosquito District in its mosquito control program. These pesticides are registered by the United Stated Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Larvicides (Ground Application)

ALTOSID BRIQUETS (EPA REG. NO. 2724-375 8.62% METHOPRENE). The EPA Toxicity Category Signal Word for this pesticide is CAUTION. Keep out of reach of children. Causes moderate eye irritation. Harmful if absorbed through skin. Avoid contact with skin, eyes or clothing. Wash thoroughly with soap and water after handling and before eating, drinking, chewing gum, or using tobacco. Remove and wash contaminated clothing before reuse. Do not apply to known fish habitats. Do not contaminate water when disposing of unused product.

VECTOBAC-G (EPA Reg. No. 73049-10) 0.92% BTI. The EPA Toxicity Category Signal Word for this pesticide is CAUTION. Keep out of reach of children. Causes moderate eye irritation. Avoid contact with skin, eyes or clothing. Wash thoroughly with soap and water after handling. Do not contaminate water when cleaning equipment or disposing of equipment washwaters. Do not apply directly to treated, finished drinking water reservoirs or drinking water receptacles when the water is intended for human consumption.

VECTOLEX-CG (EPA Reg. No. 73049-20) 7.5% Bacillus sphaericus. The EPA Toxicity Category Signal Word for this pesticide is CAUTION. Keep out of reach of children. Harmful if absorbed through skin. Causes moderate eye irritation. Avoid contact with skin, eyes or clothing. Wash thoroughly with soap and water after handling. Do not contaminate water when disposing of equipment washwaters or rinsate. Do not apply directly to treated, finished drinking water reservoirs or drinking water receptacles when the water is intended for human consumption.

ALTOSID LIQUID LARVICIDE (EPA Reg. No. 2724-392) Methoprene (Isopropyl) (2E, 4E,TS) “METHOXY-3.7” “TRIMETHYL-2.4, DODECADIENCATE) 5%. The EPA Toxicity Category Signal Word for this pesticide is CAUTION. Keep out of reach of children. Harmful if absorbed through skin. Causes moderate eye irritation. Avoid contact with eyes or clothing. Wash thoroughly with soap and water after handling. Do not contaminate water when disposing of equipment washwaters or rinsate.

Adulticides (Ground Application)

SCOURGE (EPA Reg. No. 432-716) 4.14% Resmethrin-The EPA Toxicity Category Signal Word for this pesticide is CAUTION. Keep out of reach of children. Harmful if swallowed or absorbed through skin. Avoid contact with skin, eyes or clothing. Wash thoroughly with soap and water after handling. This pesticide is highly toxic to fish. For terrestrial uses, do not apply directly to water, to areas where surface water is present or to intertidal areas below the mean high water mark. Drift and runoff from treated sites may be hazardous to fish in adjacent waters.

II. SYMPTOMS OF PESTICIDE POISONING INCLUDE: Blurred vision; Dizziness; Vomiting; Headaches; Itching or Rash; Irritation of Eyes, Skin or throat; Chest Pains; or Excessive Sweating.

III. PESTICIDE APPLICATION WILL BE MADE TO THE FOLLOWING AREAS ON THE SCHEDULE PROVIDED BELOW.

WEEKLY GROUND PESTICIDE APPLICATIONS FOR LARVAL CONTROL:

Will be applied by ground application once a week, if needed, to mosquito sites in approximately 600 salt marsh acres bordering Gardiners Bay in the Village of Orient from Peters Neck to Orient State Park and north to the Main Road as well as fresh water ponds and catch basins in the Orient Mosquito District.

WEEKLY GROUND APPLICATION FOR ADULT MOSQUITO CONTROL:

SCOURGE will be applied by ground application equipment (portable or truck mounted ultra low equipment) throughout ORIENT from May 1 to October 31 as requested or as required.

IV. BEEKEEPERS SHOULD NOTIFY THE ORIENT MOSQUITO DISTRICT AT THE ADDRESS BELOW OF THE LOCATION OF ALL OF THEIR HIVES.

V. FURTHER PESTICIDE AND APPLICATION INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM ORIENT MOSQUITO DISTRICT.

The notification cover sheet and copies of labels for the pesticides used in the Orient Mosquito District program are available from the Orient Mosquito District, 145 Platt Road, Orient, NY 11957 or by calling 631-323-2364 between 5: p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

FOR GENERAL INFORMATION REGARDING PESTICIDE POISONING CONTACT:

Long Island Regional Poison Control Center

Nassau County Medical Center

2201 Hempstead Turnpike

East Meadow, NY 11554

Or Call 1-516-542-22323

FOR GENERAL INFORMATION REGARDING PESTICIDE REGULATION CONTACT:

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Bureau of Pesticide Management

SUNY @Stony Brook, 50 Circle Road,

Stony Brook, NY 11790-3409

(631) 444-0340

FOR GENERAL INFORMATION REGARDING PESTICIDES CONTACT:

NATIONAL PESTICIDE INFORMATION CENTER (NPIC) TOLL FREE HOTLINE 1-800-858-7378 (WWW.NPIC.ORST.EDU). THESE ARE RELIABLE SOURCES OF INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO HEALTH AND SAFETY CONCERNS ABOUT PESTICIDES.â

Comments

comments