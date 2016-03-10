In honor of St. Francis, Blessing of the Animals in Orient: Photos

North Fork residents gathered at churches across Southold Town this weekend for annual Blessing of the Animals ceremonies.
At Orient Congregational Church, the Sunday afternoon service was led by the Rev. Dr. Ann Van Cleef.
The Blessing of the Animals is a tribute to St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals.
See more photos from local photographer Jeremy Garretson of J.G. Photography below.
(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Hawkeye (Parrot), Bailey, Glory and Ranger with their owners Betty and George Capon of Greenport, Holly Weingart of East Marion and
Sharon Bogden of Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Taco, the Chihuahua, and Gia, a rescued Terrier, with owners Diane Johnson and Carolyn Peabody of Orient. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Ayda Terry and Shrimp of Orient. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Gretchen with owners Tobin Roric and Justin Concannon of Orient.
Rev. Dr. Ann Van Cleef blesses Gretchen, a griffon. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Sam Leare and his dog Scout, an airedale terrier. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Ayda and Mary Ellen Terry of Orient with Jonah, their yellow lab. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Jeannette Vera and Gi Eisen with Sammy, the retriever mix, and Paco. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Tim Frost and Margaret Minichini with Jackson the terrier. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Cindy Raphael of Orient, right, with her mini schnauzer, Torhi. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Rev. Dr. Ann Van Cleef of Orient Congregational Church. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Scout (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Elvis (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Torhi (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
Chaeryl Tortoriello of Orient with her dog, Kodiak. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)
The animals and their owners gather for the blessing of the animals at Orient Congregational Church Sunday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson of J.G. Photography)
