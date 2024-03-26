Photos: 2024 Spring Egg Hunt at Orient Beach State Park

Jeremy Garretson photos

“Pure joy” is how organizer Suzanne Horton described the scene of the annual Spring Egg Hunt at Orient Beach State Park on Sunday, March 24.

Roughly 10,000 eggs were scattered across the park and hundreds of children up to age 12 went home with a basket of Easter goodies.

Although it was a wash out on the event’s original Saturday date, the weather turned out to be beautiful the following day. Ms. Horton said the kids met with the Easter bunny, gathered their eggs and couldn’t wait to open them at the pavilion to see their prize.

Even the parents got to take home some adult-friendly prizes.

“For me, it was a very joyful experience,” said Ms. Horton, whose mother started the tradition almost 30 years ago. “To see it start as a small event and grow to this scale, it was just beautiful to watch.”