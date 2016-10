Happy Fest — an obstacle course that encourages fitness and acceptance for all ages and abilities — was held Saturday at Long Island Sports Park in Calverton.

“You walk away with a medal on your chest, a new T-shirt, a little bit of dirt in your shoes and lots of big smiles,” said Happy Fest CEO Adam Stengel.

About 300 people attended the family-friendly event and also enjoyed music, food and games.

