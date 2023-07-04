Video: The Nao Trinidad docks in Greenport

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Nao Trinidad, a replica of one of the five ships from explorer Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition to circumnavigate the globe docked in Greenport last month. The original Nao Trinidad was the flagship of the famous expedition that set sail from Seville, Spain, in 1519. Visitors were able to board the incredible ship before it set sail for its next destination.

Learn more about the Nao Trinidad here, and check out footage of the stunning Nao Trinidad’s time in Greenport below.