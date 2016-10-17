Girls Volleyball: Wearing special uniforms, Tuckers roll past Shelter Island

Dig Pink? Dig this.

The Mattituck High School girls volleyball team dug its special black uniforms with the pink numbers and lettering for its annual Dig Pink match on Monday. Meanwhile, coach Frank Massa must have dug the way his team played.



The Tuckers were in firm control from start to finish, taking down Shelter Island in three games at Mattituck High School. Madison Osler drove down eight kills as Mattituck coasted in the non-league encounter, 25-16, 25-5, 25-15.

Ashley Chew (seven) and Cassidy Bertolas combined for 13 of Mattituck’s 23 assists. Bertolas went 13-for-14 serving.

The Tuckers (7-4, 6-3 Suffolk County League VII) substituted liberally after the first set, which saw them jump out to a 10-2 lead. They scored eight of the first nine points in the second set and stretched their lead to 19-3 on a kill by Riley Hoeg.

The third set was the most competitive, but after Shelter Island (2-5, 2-4 League VIII) took a 6-5 edge, Mattituck bounced back. The Tuckers snapped a 15-15 tie by scoring the last 10 points of the match, three on kills by Samantha Husak.

Sarah Lewis (three kills, two service aces, four assists) led Shelter Island.

Mattituck has won Long Island Class C championships in five of the past six years. Shelter Island, the only Class D team on Long Island, has won 12 straight Suffolk Class D titles and seven league crowns in a row.

The Dig Pink match raises money for breast-cancer research. Shelter Island also dressed for the occasion, wearing pink shirts and black shorts.

[email protected]

Photo caption: The Mattituck High School girls volleyball team shows off its special uniforms for its Dig Pink match against Shelter Island on Monday. (Credit: Bob Liepa)

Comments

comments