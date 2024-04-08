First annual Kim’s Kindness 5K honors generosity of Mattituck native

Kim Pawlowski’s family has organized the Kim’s Kindness 5K in her honor (Paul Pawlowski courtesy photo).

The Mattituck community will celebrate the charitable legacy of one of their own with a Kim’s Kindness fundraiser in her honor.

The first annual Kim’s Kindness 5K in honor of Kimberly Ann Pawlowski will step off at Mattituck High School Saturday, April 13. Runners and walkers can participate in one of three races. The children’s fun run begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by both a half-mile walk and a 5K run scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Those unable to attend may consider participating in the virtual 5K anytime on Saturday.

Ms. Pawlowski, a Mattituck native, died in a vehicle fire outside of her Baiting Hollow home March 8, 2022. She was 49. The race will raise funds for Kim’s Acts Of Kindness, which donates to local food pantries, homeless shelters and families in need, as well as the Kimberly Ann Be The Difference Memorial Scholarship Fund, which doles out an annual scholarship to a Mattituck High School graduating senior who has shown kindness and compassion for others.

“She was always all about others, first and foremost,” Paul Pawlowski, one of Ms. Pawlowski’s four siblings, said. “She really put forth a lot of effort to help where she can, and that’s probably the biggest reason for doing this sort of fundraising event, to continue to donate time and money into various organizations.”

The proceeds from Saturday’s event will be donated to frequent recipients of Kim’s Acts Of Kindness, including Center for Advocacy, Support & Transformation, and Maureen’s Haven. Dan O’Shea, the executive director of the homeless outreach center remembered Ms. Pawlowski as a volunteer.

He explained that through her work at Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue, Ms. Pawlowski “would help out with my winter shelter program over at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Aquebogue … Her family has been very supportive of Maureen’s Haven.”

Throughout her life, Ms. Pawlowski was known for her selfless actions. Mr. Pawlowski said she enjoyed running the annual Turkey Trot, a 5K the Mattituck-Cutchogue Teachers’ Association hosts to raise monies for the school district’s senior scholarship fund. In addition to her volunteer work and advocacy, she even donated one of her kidneys to a friend’s brother in 2020. Since her passing, her siblings and extended family have ensured her giving nature lives on through Kim’s Acts Of Kindness.

“The whole goal with all [our] fundraising is to go do random acts of kindness, not only to local charities, but also any family in time of need … throughout the local communities,” Mr. Pawlowski said. “We’re constantly donating money to people we don’t even know that could use help.”