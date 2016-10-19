Cops: Greenport man stabbed outside supermarket

A Greenport man with a history of arrests was reportedly stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday outside IGA Supermarket in Greenport, according to a Southold Town police press release.

The victim, who police identified as 39-year-old James Lawrence, was assaulted around 3:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on South Street, officials said.

A Good Samaritan took him to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment, police said.

Mr. Lawrence has a long history of arrests related to Peeping Tom incidents, but Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley suggested Wednesday that the stabbing was not likely related to Mr. Lawrence’s arrests.

“We don’t have anything that’s pointing in that direction,” Mr. Flatley said.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked call police at 631-765-2600.

