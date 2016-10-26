Photos: Southold-Greenport Drama Clubs presents ‘Almost, Maine’

The Southold-Greenport High School Drama Clubs is scheduled to perform the critically-acclaimed play “Almost, Maine” at three performances.

The plays — directed by Casey Rooney and Jessica Ellwood — are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m. in the Southold school district auditorium.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors, and will be on sale at the door

Call 631-765-5081 for more information.

