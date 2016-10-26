Education

Photos: Southold-Greenport Drama Clubs presents ‘Almost, Maine’

by |
10/26/2016 2:27 PM |
No Comments

Southold Play-1

The Southold-Greenport High School Drama Clubs is scheduled to perform the critically-acclaimed play “Almost, Maine” at three performances.

The plays — directed by Casey Rooney and Jessica Ellwood — are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m. in the Southold school district auditorium.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors, and will be on sale at the door

Call 631-765-5081 for more information.

Scroll down for more photos:

Southold Play-2

Southold Play-3

Southold Play-4

Southold Play-5

Southold Play-6

Southold Play-7

Southold Play-8

Southold Play-9

Southold Play-10

Southold Play-12

Southold Play-13

Southold Play-14

Southold Play-15

Southold Play-16

Southold Play-18

Southold Play-20

Southold Play-21

Southold Play-22

Southold Play-23

Southold Play-24

Southold Play-26

 

 

 

Comments

comments
, , , , , , ,