Motorist helped woman escape attack in Greenport; suspect held on bail

A woman who was reportedly attacked by a Southold man on Tuesday in Greenport while she was walking to work was able to escape after receiving help from passing motorists, according to a criminal complaint.

Jose Amadeo Perez, 38, of Southold was arrested on multiple charges, including felony assault, Southold Town police said.

He pled not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday before Justice Brian Hughes at Southold Town Justice Court and held on $35,000 cash bail or $70,000 bond.

Mr. Perez is accused of threatening a 27-year-old woman by pulling her back by the hair, putting a set of cutting shears to her neck and telling her he was going to rape and kill her before attempting to drag her into a wooded area off Route 25 around 3 p.m., assistant district attorney Robert Archer said.

“He has good motivation to leave,” Justice Hughes said, citing federal immigration documents that indicate Mr. Perez has been deported in the past. The country he had been deported to was not specified in court.

The victim claims the first time she saw Mr. Perez was about a week ago while she was walking to work, according to the criminal complaint. She stated she ignored him after he passed her on his bicycle and he said to her: “You look good.”

On Wednesday, the victim stated she was walking to work eastbound on Route 25 and noticed Mr. Perez crossed the street and walked toward her.

The victim said she cried as Mr. Perez dragged her while holding cutting sheers to her neck and telling her “I am going to rape, I am going to kill you,” the report states.

The victim was able to escape after a motorist stopped and yelled at Mr. Perez, officials said. After his grip loosened, she was able to escape, police said.

An order of protection granted Wednesday against Mr. Perez bars him from contacting the victim. Mr. Perez agreed, through a Spanish interpreter, to stay away from her.

Mr. Archer said the District Atttorney’s office is requesting the case be sent before a grand jury.

Wendy Russo, a legal aid attorney representing Mr. Perez, said her client would like to reserve the right to be present for such a proceeding.

In an interview Wednesday, Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley described the attack as an isolated incident.

Mr. Perez is charged with second-degree attempted assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment, officials said.

He’s due back in court Friday.

