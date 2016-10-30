One Minute on the North Fork: Orient Beach State Park

Few locations on the North Fork can match the beauty of Orient Beach State Park.

The drive in, which features a turtle crossing sign, excellent bird watching opportunities and views of ferry boats leaving the point, is almost enough on its own.

Then you get to the beach or the kayak launch and understand this park has many unrivaled layers to it.

We spent some time there Friday and figured we’d share a minute with you.

One minute on the North Fork is a series of six, 10-second clips filmed in one general area over a one-hour period. It will appear each Sunday on northforker.com.

