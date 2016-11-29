Village approves $157K engineering bid for Sandy Beach sewer plan

It may have just been a Village Board resolution accepting a bid for an engineering plan, but for the roughly two dozen homes in the Sandy Beach neighborhood of Greenport that have yet to be hooked up to a municipal sewer system, Monday’s unanimous board decision marked a significant step forward.

Village officials say Sandy Beach is the only part of the incorporated village not connected to the sewer system and some homeowners in the area have long advocated for a sewer expansion.

The plan would call for extending Greenport Village sewers to the Sandy Beach area off Stirling Basin. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a $157,343 bid by Cashin Associates to draft plans for the expansion.

With a plan in place, the village would be better positioned to apply for grants in 2017 to help cover the cost of an eventual expansion, Mayor George Hubbard Jr. said in a July meeting.

Arthur Tasker, a Beach Road resident and supporter of the sewer expansion, praised the step.

“I’ve spoken with a number of my neighbors on Sandy Beach who are, really, overwhelmed, perhaps the word is, to see the prospect of a sewer … is on its way to becoming reality,” Mr. Tasker said. “We look forward very much to its completion.”

[email protected]

File photo credit: Jen Nuzzo

Comments

comments