New Suffolk Waterfront Fund dedicates bridge and boardwalk

A project years in the making to preserve the waterfront along the edge of New Suffolk reached a milestone Friday with the completion of the John Page Bridge.

“It has been a — not long haul — but a very interesting many years,” said Pat McIntyre, chair of the New Suffolk Waterfront Fund, at Friday morning’s dedication.

The bridge and boardwalk, which was recently completed and had its sign installed yesterday, is dedicated in memory of John Page.

Mr. Page, who died last year, was one of the first community members to donate a large amount of money to the project, which Ms. McIntyre said led to over 750 people donating, nine of whom contributed over $100,000.

“John wouldn’t be happy being so honored all by himself, because there were so many other people that were involved,” his partner of 33 years, Joe McKay, said.

Mr. McKay said the project really kicked off around 2004 when Diana Schwatka, a former New Suffolk Waterfront Fund chair, said she thought it was the perfect time to begin the boardwalk project.

“And it was like this incredible revelation,” Mr. McKay said.

“So John, yes, he was very generous. I’ll never forget sitting with him when we said, ‘We should really donate big time to this.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, OK. What are you thinking, like $20,000?’ And he said ‘No, no, no, no. A lot more than that. If you start with $20,000 you’ll never get what we need.’ ”

Ms. McIntyre said the entire New Suffolk Waterfront project, which is still in progress, began about 35 years ago when a large development was proposed for the area. With the help of Peconic Land Trust and loans from the Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit that provides money for conservation projects, and small business administration, the New Suffolk Waterfront Fund was able to preserve two acres of land.

With the help of the loans and community donations, Phase I of the restoration project — the John Page Bridge and Boardwalk — was completed. Local architects and artisans did all the work, Ms. McIntyre said.

New Suffolk Shipyard completed the marina work and Sid Beebe & Sons Builders of Cutchogue did the construction. Former New Suffolk Waterfront Fund chair Barbara Schnitzler, an architect, contributed along with Stacy Paetzel, who did the landscaping work.

The group is now looking forward to Phase II, which includes fixing the southern end of the marina. This includes cleaning out rusted bulkhead, metal chunks of garbage in the revetment and making the beach safe for community members to use. The red machine shop also needs updates as only two thirds of it is structurally sound.

“Everything we do here is going to have to be 100 percent donations,” Ms. McIntyre said. “These are not easy projects, they’re not inexpensive projects.”

