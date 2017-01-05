Girls Basketball: Tabor shines on both ends in Clippers’ rout

The Southold/Greenport Clippers combined a ball-hawking defense and a solid first half into a 46-10 victory over Smithtown Christian in high school girls basketball Thursday night.

Senior guard Madison Tabor led the assault on both ends of the court, scoring 21 points in the Suffolk County League VIII game and leading a pressing defense that rattled the Knights into 30 turnovers.

The Clippers (5-5, 3-4) put together a bookend win, surrendering only one point to the Knights (0-8, 0-7) in each of the first and fourth quarters.

Grace Syron (eight points), Angelica Klavas (six points) and Tabor scored four points apiece to key a 16-1 first period as Southold forced 12 turnovers. Smithtown Christian sophomore Hannan Erdvig canned a foul shot with six minutes and three seconds remaining in the quarter to give the Knights a 1-0 lead before Southold connected for 19 consecutive points to put the game away.

Tabor’s finest moments shooting the ball came in the second quarter when she scored Southold’s opening seven points on three baskets, including a trey, 3:01 into the period.

The Clippers rolled to a 30-7 halftime lead, allowing coach Skip Gehring to give plenty of playing time to his bench.

Southold will host The Stony Brook School on Tuesday night.

