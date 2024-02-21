North Fork high school sports roundup

Weekly round up of high school sports scores for the North Fork.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class B Playoffs

Mattituck (7-13, 4-10) will visit Babylon (6-12, 5-9) in a semifinal game of the Suffolk County playoffs on Monday, Feb. 26, at 5 p.m. The Tuckers and Panthers split their season series, with Mattituck winning the first League VI encounter at home, 50-40, on Jan. 19 and dropping the second matchup, 46-32, on Feb. 14. The winner will advance to the Class B final against top-seeded Pierson (14-6, 11-3) at Southampton High School on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Class C Playoffs

In the fourth confrontation between these two rivals, Greenport (11-9, 10-5) and Southold (11-9, 9-6) will battle in the League VII final at Southampton on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 5:30 p.m. The Settlers won the regular season series 2-1 in games that were decided by a total of 17 points. They recorded a 49-45 victory at home in the first game on Dec. 19, before the Porters rebounded with a 62-54 home triumph on Jan. 12. Southold won the final regular season contest at Greenport, 57-52, on Jan. 30.

Because there are no Class C teams in Nassau County, the Suffolk County champion will automatically qualify for the Southeast Regional final against the winner of the Section I vs. IX semifinal, at Farmingdale State College on March 9. No time has been announced for that game.

Feb. 14 Babylon 46, Mattituck 32

The Panthers broke open a close game by outscoring the Tuckers in the second quarter, 15-9, to clinch a Class B playoff berth in a League VI home game. Senior center Amir Christian led Mattituck with 10 points. Trevor Thuma paced Babylon with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class B Playoffs

Second-seeded Mattituck (13-7, 12-2) will host No. 3 Greenport/Southold (10-8, 10-4) in a semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. The teams split the season series in League VII, with the Tuckers registering a 41-33 home win on Jan. 6 before the Porters reversed their fortunes on their court with a 40-26 victory on Jan. 30.

The winner will play the victor of the other semifinal between top-seeded Babylon (14-6, 12-2) and No. 4 Pierson (11-9, 9-5) at St. Joseph’s University on Friday, March 1, at 5 p.m. The county champions will face the Nassau County winner in the regional semifinals at St. Joseph’s on March 5 at 5 p.m.

Feb. 14 Greenport/Southold 52, Smithtown Christian 47

Greenport rallied from an early seven-point deficit to register a double overtime home win in League VII. The Porters outscored Smithtown Christian (5-13, 5-9) in the second OT, 8-3. Sophomore guard Francesca Santacroce led Greenport with 19 points. Senior forward Lilly Corwin added 13 points and freshman guard Emily Manwaring contributed 12 points. Annalyn Loiacono scored 17 points for Smithtown.

Feb. 14 Mattituck 1, Shelter Island 0

The Tuckers were awarded a forfeit win over Shelter Island (0-14, 0-14) in their regular season finale.