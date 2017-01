A portion of Route 48 remains closed as of 9 a.m. Friday after a vehicle overturned in Mattituck, authorities at the scene said.

The female driver lost control of her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. near Elijah’s Lane, Mattituck fire officials said.

The victim was treated and released at the scene, officials said.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

[email protected]

Photo credit: Isabelle Torres

