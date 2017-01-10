No Trump inauguration trip for Shelter Island students

Shelter Island High School’s senior class trip to Washington, D.C., to attend next week’s presidential inauguration has been rescheduled. Students will now visit the nation’s capital in May.

Last month, at the request of senior class adviser James Bocca, along with students and some parents, the Board of Education rescinded previous approval of the trip, instead approving a visit between May 10-13.

“There is no reason to put ourselves in a position where anything might happen,” Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik said, adding that politics didn’t factor into the decision. He was referring to the often-volatile campaign between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton and concerns about protests that might occur Jan. 20, when Mr. Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office as the nation’s 45th president.

When Board of Education members approved the trip last April, it was under the assumption that students might get to witness the inauguration of the nation’s first woman president, according to Mr. Bocca and senior Nicolette Frasco, who had presented the request to the school board at its March 2016 meeting.

At the time, neither Ms. Clinton nor Mr. Trump had secured their parties’ nominations — and it would be several months before either beat back challenges to their candidacies.

After a summer that saw several instances of violence during campaign rallies, particularly at events for Mr. Trump, the superintendent said the Board of Education was taking no chances. Things will have hopefully calmed down by May, he said.

File photo credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

