Coach donates golf cart to Greenport athletic department

Southold/Greenport girls basketball coach Skip Gehring and his wife Brenda donated a golf cart to the Greenport athletic department, according to athletic director Chris Golden.

“The cart will be an essential addition to the district and will serve to move equipment and game supplies for practices and games,” Golden said. “In addition, the cart will serve to move school personnel to different areas, as well as transport injured athletes in need a of assistance.”

Last year Gehring coached the Southold/Greenport junior varsity girls team and was the assistant coach for the Southold boys varsity team. He has also coached previously at Bishop McGann-Mercy.

Photo caption: Senior Madison Tabor, who plays on the basketball team and is a student intern for the Greenport athletic department, tries out the new purple and gold ‘Porter’ golf cart. (Credit: Greenport athletics)

