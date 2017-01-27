Chef Marco Pellegrini of Caci cooks gnocchi with duck sauce

We stopped by Caci North Fork in Southold for a cooking demonstration with Chef Marco Pellegrini.

Pellegrini made one of his homemade dishes, gnocchi with duck sauce, which he said is a typical recipe from his kitchen at this time of year.

He said this is a meal he used to make as a child with his mother back in Italy. He has since modified it by reducing the amount of flour he adds to the gnocchi to make a lighter dish.

If you want to know more about Pellegrini’s from Umbria to the North Fork, you can read our profile on him published in the fall 2015 edition of the Long Island Wine Press.

Comments

comments