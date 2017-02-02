Southold news: Historical society has a busy agenda

It never ceases to amaze me that the older I get, the faster time passes. The school year is half over. January has come to an end. Where does time go?

Birthdays are coming up for Michelle Metz and Enya Gray on Feb. 3; Dan Manfredi, Feb. 5; Ginny Corazzini, Feb. 7; Trista Panetta, Erin Ionnacchino and Kim Jobes, Feb. 8; Emily Baumann and Emily Perry, Feb. 9; my super mother-in-law, Carol Koslosky, Feb. 10; and Peg Murray, Feb. 14. Happy birthday to every one of you!

Several wedding anniversaries are happening around town: Mike and Kris Jacobi, Feb. 4; Judy and John Zaveski, Feb 9; and Lois and Dan Manfredi, Feb. 12. Happy anniversary to all!

The Southold Historical Society will host a game day Friday, Feb. 3, starting at noon. (Snow date is Feb. 4.) Card tables will be set up at the Ann Currie-Bell House on Main Road for an afternoon of laughs and healthy competition. A few of the classics will be provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own favorite card or board games. A light lunch will be served. There is a $15 fee. RSVPs are requested by Feb. 1; call 631-765-5500.

The SHS Director’s Lecture Series continues with a free presentation by Don Fisher on the history of the Long Island Rail Road on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. at the Community Center at Peconic Landing, with a simulcast at Southold Free Library.

You can serve the society, and the community, by volunteering at the Museum Gift Shop, which is seeking a manager to be responsible for purchasing and displaying items and refilling stock. Hours are flexible. For more information, call office administrator Deanna Walker at 631-765-5500 or email sohissoc@optonline.net.

Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild will host a “Valentine extravaganza” Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the recreation center on Peconic Lane. Admission is free. Come purchase antiques, fine art, photos, pottery, jewelry and more. For more information, visit oldtownguild.org.

Southold Fire Department’s Eagle Hook & Ladder Co. No. 3 will host a steak night Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 and are available at the firehouse or by calling 631-765-3385.

Fundraising for Claire Kennedy continues. Friends and family have organized a buffet at Crazy Fork restaurant in Mattituck on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 3 to 8 p.m. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 and, from 3 to 6 p.m., a chinese auction, as well as a cash bar and live music by Sonic Gumbo. This event is open to the public. Tickets are $25. For more information or to donate a basket for the auction, call 631-298-1100 or 298-8311. If you can’t make the event, donations are being accepted at Bridgehampton National Bank. Just tell the teller your donation is for Claire Kennedy.

Soaring congratulations are in order for Jeffrey Laymon Jr., grandson of Betty and Skip Goldsmith, who is now an FAA-certified multi-engine commercial pilot! Jeff recently earned this rating from ATP flight school in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and is now training to be a certified flight instructor there. His family is incredibly proud of him. In addition, belated wishes to Jeff on his 21st birthday, Jan. 31. Continue to aim high, Jeff!

The town animal shelter on Peconic Lane is in need of canned cat food. Best dropoff times are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

My next deadline is Sunday, Feb. 12, by noon. Email, call or stop me around town to get me your news.

As time flies by for all of us, I encourage you all to hug the ones you love. Don’t let people guess if they are important to you. Don’t just do it on Valentine’s Day; make each day filled with love and appreciation.

Contact Southold columnist Tina Koslosky at SoutholdTina@aol.com or 631-765-2774.

