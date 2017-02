The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Thursday and predicts 10 to 14 inches of snow.

The warning is in effect between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the alert issued Wednesday afternoon.

Snow is expected to start Wednesday night and become heavy at times through Thursday, officials said. The NWS also predicts minimal visibility and wind gusts reaching 45 mph.

