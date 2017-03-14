Local school districts nearly out of snow days for 2016-17

Most local school districts are close to using up all of the allotted snow days and are hoping to squeak by without having to use any more for fear of having to open during break.

Three have already been used so far: Feb. 9, Feb. 10 and today, March 14.

Mattituck school district superintendent Anne Smith said four snow days were included in the 2016-17 year and now has one left.

The district is looking into possibly changing a conference day scheduled for Monday back to a regular school day in order to add an additional day of instruction, she said Monday, describing those plans as tentative.

Over at Oysterponds Elementary School in Orient, district clerk Marion Hughes said a combination of six snow and conference days were included in this year’s calendar. The school has used three snow days and two conference days, which leaves one additional snow day, she said.

David Gamberg, superintendent of Greenport and Southold schools, said both districts would have to shorten spring break if they were to go over in snow days.

Greenport budgeted for four snow days and has one left, he said, adding Southold included five snow days and has two remaining.

New Suffolk Elementary School principal Chris Gallagher didn’t return a message seeking comment for this story.

