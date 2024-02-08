Weekly North Fork sports roundup

Greenport’s Nelson Shedrick heads to the hoop. (Robert O’Rourk photo.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 5: Greenport 66, Shelter Island 42

Senior guard-forward Taiquan Brumsey connected for 21 points and junior guard Nelson Shedrick contributed 15 as the Porters (10-8, 9-4) won for the second straight time in Suffolk County League VII action at Shelter Island. Senior guard Kal-El Marine had 10 points for Greenport. The Porters bolted to a 40-11 halftime advantage behind a 23-4 second-quarter surge. Evan Weslek paced Shelter Island (1-13, 1-11) with 21 points.

Four days earlier on Feb. 1, Brumsey equaled his season high of 33 points in Greenport’s 60-55 victory at Ross (2-12, 2-9). He sank seven three-point baskets in the League VII game. Marine added 16 points for the Porters, who grabbed a 23-11 first-quarter lead. Ross’ Raphael Amit also converted seven treys, finishing with 24 points.

Feb. 5: Smithtown Christian 62, Southold 51

Junior guard Jake Steinfeld (21 points) and senior guard Jack Sepenoski (12 points) scored four treys apiece for the Settlers (9-9, 7-6), who had their four-game winning streak snapped in League VII. Lorenzo Crill tallied a game-high 22 points, adding seven rebounds and three steals to lead first-place Smithtown Christian (15-3, 12-1).

Sepenoski canned a foul shot with 2:32 remaining in the final period, giving the Settlers a 45-42 lead en route to a 45-44 win at Bridgehampton (10-7, 7-5) on Thursday, Feb. 1. He finished with nine points, six assists and three steals. Skyler Valderrama paced Southold with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Feb. 6: Shoreham Wading-River 43, Mattituck 28

The Tuckers’ losing streak reached five games in a League VI road loss. Mattituck (6-12, 3-9) entered the final period trailing by five points, but the Wildcats (4-14, 3-9) pulled away by outscoring the visitors, 13-5, the rest of the way. Senior forward Jack Golder led the Tuckers with eight points.

Mattituck dug itself a 23-8 first-quarter deficit in a 60-40 home defeat to first-place Bayport-Blue Point (14-3, 10-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Senior center Amir Christian led Mattituck with 10 points, while Brady Dwyer added nine points. Bayport’s Dylan Craig scored 26 points.

Senior guard Alex Clark scored 16 points and Christian added 12 for Mattituck in a 63-46 loss to Center Moriches on Feb. 2. The Red Devils (6-12, 4-8) used a 19-6 second quarter to grab a 35-16 halftime lead. Center Moriches’ Tristen Green and Brandon Smith Jr. scored 17 points each.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 1: Babylon 51, Mattituck 42

The visiting Panthers (10-6, 8-2) outscored the Tuckers 12-3 in overtime in a League VII game. In a dramatic finish to regulation, Jashlyn Castenada sank a bank shot off a Sofia Knudsen (12 points) feed to tie the game at 39-39 with 2.9 seconds remaining. Babylon’s Hailey Lassen scored 6 of her 10 points in overtime. Peyton Logue-Body paced the visitors with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Claire Mackenzie recorded a game-high 14 points for Mattituck (9-7, 8-2).

WRESTLING

Feb. 2: Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 36, Locust Valley 34

The Tuckers had mixed results at the Nassau/Suffolk D2 Double Duals. After defeating Locust Valley, they dropped a 51-21 decision to Island Trees.

James Felakos pinned his foes in two different weight classes. It took him only 62 seconds to register a fall against Locust Valley’s Liam Roberts at 190 lbs. He later pinned Island Trees’ Justin Feldman at 215 pounds in one minute and 46 seconds.

Felakos wasn’t the only wrestler who demonstrated his versatility, as three teammates won at different weight classes. At 116 lbs., Colin Heeg recorded a 15-0 victory over Locust Valley’s William Nabet before he pinned Lenin Guerrero of Island Trees in 4:36 at 124 pounds. Reik Martocchia defeated Locust Valley’s Devin Maher, 7-0, at 145 pounds, before pinning Island Trees’ Danny Fuentes at 152 pounds in 5:12. Joseph Martocchia pinned Matthew Chalif of Locust Valley at 215 pounds in 68 seconds. and earned a 7-6 decision over Kenneth Aristondo of Island Trees at 190 pounds.