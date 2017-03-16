Photos: ‘Female of the Species’ opens Friday at North Fork Community Theatre

“The Female of the Species,” a comedy/satire by Joanna Murray-Smith, opens Friday, March 17, at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Performances continue Fridays-Sundays through April 2.

The plot: Feminist pioneer, author and teacher Margot Mason is confronted in her country home by a gun-wielding former student who chains her to her desk. She also must face her daughter, who is dealing with her own crisis. Joining the fray are a sensitive son-in-law, a macho taxi driver and a flamboyant publisher. The play contains adult language.

The cast includes Susan Trojanoski Hedges, Kelsey Cheslock, Michelle Corbett, John Lovett, John Hudson and Kyle Cranston. The production is directed by Bob Kaplan.

Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20, with student rush admission of $16 offered 10 minutes before curtain, if available.

Call 631-298-6328 or visit nfct.com for reservations.

