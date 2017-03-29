Changes could be coming to Southold Town’s beach parking permits

Southold Town is considering changes to its beach parking permit program.

John Betsch, president of the Kenny’s-McCabe’s Beach Civic Association said at Tuesday’s Town Board work session that because he often gets phone calls about beach parking, his organization studied the town’s permitting program.

The civic discovered misuse or neglect of parking permit rules, he said. For example, some town visitors who purchase a daily permit park at beaches that aren’t covered by those permits, Mr. Bestch said. Some permits look too similar, he added.

“People tell me if it’s a permit, it’s a permit,” he said.

The civic association also pointed out unclear parking signs at beaches and a lack of enforcement.

Councilwoman Jill Doherty said she agreed with Mr. Bestch’s findings. She had also looked into the permits around the time the 2017 budget was being put together, she said.

“We need to tidy it up, make it consistent,” she said. “It’s convoluted. It’s all over the place.”

Ms. Doherty said she’d like to propose year-round, as opposed to seasonal, parking stickers and possibly find a way to charge for use of boat ramps. Currently there is no cost to use the ramps, but the town has to maintain them.

Supervisor Scott Russell said changes to permits should be revisited and asked Mr. Bestch to connect with the town parks department to help make recommendations to the Town Board.

[email protected]

Comments

comments