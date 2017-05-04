15th Annual Teeny Award nominees announced

Nominees for the 15th Annual Teeny Awards, which showcase the best in local high school theater, were announced Thursday morning.
Winners will be announced at a formal awards ceremony on Sunday, June 4, at Southampton High School, where radio personality Walker Vreeland will host.
Adult tickets are $25 if purchased by 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, and $30 at the door. Student tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. A red carpet event will be held at 1:30 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. ceremony.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: eastendarts.org/programs/teeny-awards.html
All of the nominees are listed alphabetically below:
PLAY
Lead Male in a Play
- Alex Bradley in the role of Merle in “Can’t Beat the House” at Mattituck
- Gilda DelBianco in the role of Beast/Prince in “Beauty and the Beast” (play) at McGann-Mercy
- Peter Lupfer in the role of Macbeth in “Macbeth” at Longwood
- Jackson Parli in the role of Oberon in “Shakespeare in Hollywood” at Westhampton Beach
- Matthew Schiavoni in the role of Elwood P. Dowd in “Harvey” at Pierson
- Roy Vasquez in the role of John Proctor in “The Crucible” at Riverhead
Lead Female in a Play
- Colleen Kelly in the role of Howie in “Can’t Beat the House” at Mattituck
- Cassidy O’Brien in the role of Lady Macbeth in “Macbeth” at Longwood
- Kierra Prentiss in the role of Abigail Williams in “The Crucible” at Riverhead
- Anna Francesca Schiavoni in the role of Veta Louise Simmons in “Harvey” at Pierson
- Skylar Wowak in the role of Elizabeth Proctor in “The Crucible” at Riverhead
Supporting Male in a Play
- James Logan in the role of Lou Perry in “Play On!” at Shoreham-Wading River
- Brendan Martin in the role of Macduff in “Macbeth” at Longwood
- Diego Munhoz in the role of Banquo in “Macbeth” at Longwood
- Nick Orientale in the role of Randy in “Almost Maine,” Southold/Greenport Drama
- Connor Vaccariello in the role of Dave in “Almost Maine,” Southold/Greenport Drama
- Connor Vaccariello in the role of Chad in “Almost Maine,” Southold/Greenport Drama
Supporting Female in a Play
- Hope Brindl in the role of William R. Chumley MD in “Harvey” at Pierson
- Mary Chernovisova in the role of Ashley in “One Acts” at Ross
- Alexandra Meli in the role of Polly in “Play On!” at Shoreham-Wading River
- Reilly Rose Schombs in the role of Myrtle Mae Simmons in “Harvey” at Pierson
- Nellie Spackman in the role of Hope in “Almost Maine,” Southold/Greenport Drama
MUSICAL
Lead Male in a Musical
- Alfredo Chavez in the role of Usnavi in “In The Heights” at East Hampton
- John De Luca in the role of Freddy Benson in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
- Jeremy Fabrizio in the role of Riff in “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River
- Joe Manfredi in the role of Jean ValJean in “Les Misérables” at Southold
- Christian Padavan in the role of Gomez in “Addams Family” at Hampton Bays
- Matthew Schiavoni in the role of Man in Chair in “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson
Lead Female in a Musical
- Hallie Della-Volpe in the role of The Baker’s Wife in “Into The Woods” at Southampton
- Kayla Honkala in the role of Anita in “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River
- Lola Lama in the role of Janet Van De Graaf in “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson
- Alyssa Montes in the role of Maria in “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River
- Ashley Rubino in the role of Tracy Turnblad in “Hairspray” at Riverhead
- Maddy Seitles in the role of Maria in “Sound of Music” at Westhampton Beach
- Willow Wilcenski in the role of Eponine in “Les Misérables” at Southold
Supporting Male in a Musical
- Yanni Bitis in the role of Aldolpho in “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson
- Graham DiLorenzo in the role of Underling in “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson
- Isaac Kulp in the role of Wilbur Turnblad in “Hairspray” at Riverhead
- Robin Macintosh in the role of Action in “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River
- Simon Mraz in the role of Gavroche in “Les Miserables” at Southold
- Sean Okula in the role of Thénardier in “Les Misérables” at Southold
- Vincenzo Salsedo in the role of Sonny in “In The Heights” at East Hampton
Supporting Female in a Musical
- Alyssa Arbuiso in the role of Jolene Oaks in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
- Madison Mannix in the role of Daniela in “In The Heights” at East Hampton
- Kathleen McCabe in the role of Storyteller/Andrea in “Once On This Island” at Greenport
- Meg Pickerell in the role of Madame Thénardier in “Les Misérables” at Southold
- Daisy Rymer in the role of Fantine in “Les Misérables” at Southold
- Reilly Rose Schombs in the role of Kitty in “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER
- Lauren Anasky in the role of Penny Pingleton in “Hairspray” at Riverhead
- Dylan Andrews in the role of General Genghis Khan in “Seussical The Musical” at Center Moriches
- Ella Baldwin in the role of Velma Von Tussle in “Hairspray” at Riverhead
- Kristen Brockmiller in the role of Louella Parsons in “Shakespeare in Hollywood” at Westhampton Beach
- Shay Jackson in the role of Tituba in “The Crucible” at Riverhead
- Lily Kutner in the role of Rebecca Nurse in “The Crucible” at Riverhead
- Skylar Wowak in the role of Velma Von Tussle in “Hairspray” at Riverhead
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
- Eva Doyle for “Wedding Bells #1” in “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson
- Paige Eckert for “Ballet Sequence” in “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River
- Ethan Eisenberg for “Cool” in “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River
- Zach Ionatta for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
- Sarah Scarbrough for “I Feel Pretty” and “Mambo” in “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River
- Lena Wolf for “Once On This Island” at Greenport
OUTSTANDING PLAYBILL AND POSTER DESIGN
- Nestor Menjivar for “Almost Maine,” Southold/Greenport Drama
- Janie Oglesby for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
- Eva Reese for “The Sound of Music” at Westhampton Beach
- Nellie Spackman for “Once on this Island” at Greenport
JUDGE’S CHOICE AWARD
This award is chosen by the judges in a vote. It is for a particular scene, musical number, dance number, ensemble effort, or group that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special recognition.
This year, the recipient is the musical number “Carnival” from “In The Heights” at East Hampton for their energy and celebration of diversity on stage.
TECHNICAL RECOGNITION HONOREES
Stage Managers
- Alison Coffey for “Beauty and the Beast” and “Once Upon a Mattress” at McGann-Mercy
- Hannah Dayton for “One Acts” at Ross
- Julia Dzakonski for “The Addams Family” at Hampton Bays
- Shane Factora for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
- Natalie Federico for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson
- Thomas Galina as Crew Chief for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
- John Gensler for “Almost Maine” and “Les Misérables” at Southold/Greenport Drama
- Gaby Gonzalez for “Can’t Beat the House” at Mattituck
- Natalie Jepson for “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River
- Nick Knab for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson
- Evelyn Kennedy-Moore for “Hairspray” at Riverhead
- Jillian Laper for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
- Sabrina Liddle for “One Acts” at Ross
- Hunter Mancuso as Co-Crew Chief for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
- Andrea Menjivar for “Les Misérables” at Southold
- Kyle Oak for “The Crucible” and “Hairspray” at Riverhead
- Jessica Scheer for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Mattituck
- Rachel Williams for “Harvey” at Pierson
Lighting Design
- Paul Anderson for “Harvey” and “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson
- Alec Giafurta for “Into the Woods” at Southampton
- Gabrielle Reyes for “Macbeth” and “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
Audio Design
- Griffin Federico for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson
- Amanda Gallagher for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
- Meaghan McDonough for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
Assistant Director
- Joy Davis for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Mattituck
- Simone Kessler for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson
- Cassandra Nine for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Mattituck
- Kyle Oak for “Hairspray” at Riverhead
- Rachel Williams for “Harvey” at Pierson
Costume Design
- Ella Baldwin for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
- Gina Bassemir for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
- Evelyn Kennedy-Moore for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
- Kierra Prentiss for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood
Producer and Publicity
- Gaby Gonzalez for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Mattituck
Photo caption: Joe Manfredi (kneeling) has been nominated for a Teeny Award for his portrayal of Jean ValJean in Southold High School’s production of “Les Misérables.” (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)