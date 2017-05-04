15th Annual Teeny Award nominees announced

Nominees for the 15th Annual Teeny Awards, which showcase the best in local high school theater, were announced Thursday morning.

Winners will be announced at a formal awards ceremony on Sunday, June 4, at Southampton High School, where radio personality Walker Vreeland will host.

Adult tickets are $25 if purchased by 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, and $30 at the door. Student tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. A red carpet event will be held at 1:30 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. ceremony.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: eastendarts.org/programs/teeny-awards.html

All of the nominees are listed alphabetically below:

PLAY

Lead Male in a Play

Alex Bradley in the role of Merle in “Can’t Beat the House” at Mattituck

Gilda DelBianco in the role of Beast/Prince in “Beauty and the Beast” (play) at McGann-Mercy

Peter Lupfer in the role of Macbeth in “Macbeth” at Longwood

Jackson Parli in the role of Oberon in “Shakespeare in Hollywood” at Westhampton Beach

Matthew Schiavoni in the role of Elwood P. Dowd in “Harvey” at Pierson

Roy Vasquez in the role of John Proctor in “The Crucible” at Riverhead

Lead Female in a Play

Colleen Kelly in the role of Howie in “Can’t Beat the House” at Mattituck

Cassidy O’Brien in the role of Lady Macbeth in “Macbeth” at Longwood

Kierra Prentiss in the role of Abigail Williams in “The Crucible” at Riverhead

Anna Francesca Schiavoni in the role of Veta Louise Simmons in “Harvey” at Pierson

Skylar Wowak in the role of Elizabeth Proctor in “The Crucible” at Riverhead

Supporting Male in a Play

James Logan in the role of Lou Perry in “Play On!” at Shoreham-Wading River

Brendan Martin in the role of Macduff in “Macbeth” at Longwood

Diego Munhoz in the role of Banquo in “Macbeth” at Longwood

Nick Orientale in the role of Randy in “Almost Maine,” Southold/Greenport Drama

Connor Vaccariello in the role of Dave in “Almost Maine,” Southold/Greenport Drama

Connor Vaccariello in the role of Chad in “Almost Maine,” Southold/Greenport Drama

Supporting Female in a Play

Hope Brindl in the role of William R. Chumley MD in “Harvey” at Pierson

Mary Chernovisova in the role of Ashley in “One Acts” at Ross

Alexandra Meli in the role of Polly in “Play On!” at Shoreham-Wading River

Reilly Rose Schombs in the role of Myrtle Mae Simmons in “Harvey” at Pierson

Nellie Spackman in the role of Hope in “Almost Maine,” Southold/Greenport Drama

MUSICAL

Lead Male in a Musical

Alfredo Chavez in the role of Usnavi in “In The Heights” at East Hampton

John De Luca in the role of Freddy Benson in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

Jeremy Fabrizio in the role of Riff in “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River

Joe Manfredi in the role of Jean ValJean in “Les Misérables” at Southold

Christian Padavan in the role of Gomez in “Addams Family” at Hampton Bays

Matthew Schiavoni in the role of Man in Chair in “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson

Lead Female in a Musical

Hallie Della-Volpe in the role of The Baker’s Wife in “Into The Woods” at Southampton

Kayla Honkala in the role of Anita in “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River

Lola Lama in the role of Janet Van De Graaf in “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson

Alyssa Montes in the role of Maria in “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River

Ashley Rubino in the role of Tracy Turnblad in “Hairspray” at Riverhead

Maddy Seitles in the role of Maria in “Sound of Music” at Westhampton Beach

Willow Wilcenski in the role of Eponine in “Les Misérables” at Southold

Supporting Male in a Musical

Yanni Bitis in the role of Aldolpho in “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson

Graham DiLorenzo in the role of Underling in “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson

Isaac Kulp in the role of Wilbur Turnblad in “Hairspray” at Riverhead

Robin Macintosh in the role of Action in “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River

Simon Mraz in the role of Gavroche in “Les Miserables” at Southold

Sean Okula in the role of Thénardier in “Les Misérables” at Southold

Vincenzo Salsedo in the role of Sonny in “In The Heights” at East Hampton

Supporting Female in a Musical

Alyssa Arbuiso in the role of Jolene Oaks in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

Madison Mannix in the role of Daniela in “In The Heights” at East Hampton

Kathleen McCabe in the role of Storyteller/Andrea in “Once On This Island” at Greenport

Meg Pickerell in the role of Madame Thénardier in “Les Misérables” at Southold

Daisy Rymer in the role of Fantine in “Les Misérables” at Southold

Reilly Rose Schombs in the role of Kitty in “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER

Lauren Anasky in the role of Penny Pingleton in “Hairspray” at Riverhead

Dylan Andrews in the role of General Genghis Khan in “Seussical The Musical” at Center Moriches

Ella Baldwin in the role of Velma Von Tussle in “Hairspray” at Riverhead

Kristen Brockmiller in the role of Louella Parsons in “Shakespeare in Hollywood” at Westhampton Beach

Shay Jackson in the role of Tituba in “The Crucible” at Riverhead

Lily Kutner in the role of Rebecca Nurse in “The Crucible” at Riverhead

Skylar Wowak in the role of Velma Von Tussle in “Hairspray” at Riverhead

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Eva Doyle for “Wedding Bells #1” in “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson

Paige Eckert for “Ballet Sequence” in “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River

Ethan Eisenberg for “Cool” in “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River

Zach Ionatta for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

Sarah Scarbrough for “I Feel Pretty” and “Mambo” in “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River

Lena Wolf for “Once On This Island” at Greenport

OUTSTANDING PLAYBILL AND POSTER DESIGN

Nestor Menjivar for “Almost Maine,” Southold/Greenport Drama

Janie Oglesby for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

Eva Reese for “The Sound of Music” at Westhampton Beach

Nellie Spackman for “Once on this Island” at Greenport

JUDGE’S CHOICE AWARD

This award is chosen by the judges in a vote. It is for a particular scene, musical number, dance number, ensemble effort, or group that the judges feel stands out enough to warrant the special recognition.

This year, the recipient is the musical number “Carnival” from “In The Heights” at East Hampton for their energy and celebration of diversity on stage.

TECHNICAL RECOGNITION HONOREES

Stage Managers

Alison Coffey for “Beauty and the Beast” and “Once Upon a Mattress” at McGann-Mercy

Hannah Dayton for “One Acts” at Ross

Julia Dzakonski for “The Addams Family” at Hampton Bays

Shane Factora for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

Natalie Federico for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson

Thomas Galina as Crew Chief for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

John Gensler for “Almost Maine” and “Les Misérables” at Southold/Greenport Drama

Gaby Gonzalez for “Can’t Beat the House” at Mattituck

Natalie Jepson for “West Side Story” at Shoreham-Wading River

Nick Knab for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson

Evelyn Kennedy-Moore for “Hairspray” at Riverhead

Jillian Laper for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

Sabrina Liddle for “One Acts” at Ross

Hunter Mancuso as Co-Crew Chief for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

Andrea Menjivar for “Les Misérables” at Southold

Kyle Oak for “The Crucible” and “Hairspray” at Riverhead

Jessica Scheer for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Mattituck

Rachel Williams for “Harvey” at Pierson

Lighting Design

Paul Anderson for “Harvey” and “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson

Alec Giafurta for “Into the Woods” at Southampton

Gabrielle Reyes for “Macbeth” and “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

Audio Design

Griffin Federico for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson

Amanda Gallagher for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

Meaghan McDonough for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

Assistant Director

Joy Davis for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Mattituck

Simone Kessler for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Pierson

Cassandra Nine for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Mattituck

Kyle Oak for “Hairspray” at Riverhead

Rachel Williams for “Harvey” at Pierson

Costume Design

Ella Baldwin for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

Gina Bassemir for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

Evelyn Kennedy-Moore for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

Kierra Prentiss for “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Longwood

Producer and Publicity

Gaby Gonzalez for “The Drowsy Chaperone” at Mattituck

Photo caption: Joe Manfredi (kneeling) has been nominated for a Teeny Award for his portrayal of Jean ValJean in Southold High School’s production of “Les Misérables.” (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

