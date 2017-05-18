North Fork Community Theatre to present ‘Cabaret’

North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck will present the musical “Cabaret” from May 18 to June 4. Performances will be held Thursdays to Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

The musical by Joe Masteroff, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, is set in 1930 Berlin, as the threat of the Third Reich looms.

The cast includes Brianna Kinnier (as Sally Bowles), Justin Harris (Emcee), Nick Motlenski, Linda Aydinian, Michael Horn, Colin Palmer, Jennifer Eager, John Hudson, Joseph Podlas, Tom DelPrete, Matt Eager, Chelsea Chizever, Tamara Flanell, David Lopez, Katrina Lovett, Julia Pulick, Lisa Rasmussen, Haley Unger and Ryan Zlatniski.

A free opening night reception is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

Tickets are $25 and available at nfct.com or by calling 631-298-6328. Student rush tickets are $20 at the door 10 minutes before curtain (if available).

