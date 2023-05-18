‘Sunday in the Park With George’ opens at NFCT

Credit: Anthony Graziano

The Stephen Sondheim musical “Sunday in the Park With George” opens tonight, Thursday, May 18, at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. The production is directed by Huck Hirsch.

The musical, about the French post-Impressionist painter Georges Seurat, was inspired by his painting “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” and interweaves timelines of the past and present.

Tonight’s performance is preceded by a reception at 7 p.m. Performances continue May 19-21, 25-28 and June 1-4, with show times at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Admission is $30. To reserve a seat, visit nfct.com or call 298-NFCT (6328).

See photos from North Fork Community Theatre below: