North Fork student actors take home East End Arts Teeny Awards

It was a night to remember for local student performers as East End Arts celebrated the best in school theater at its annual Teeny Awards ceremony at Southampton High School Sunday.

Five student actors from local high schools won awards at this year’s event.

“I am so proud of this year’s group of performers and am thrilled at this incredible opportunity to honor them,” said Teeny Awards coordinator Anita Boyer.

Among the local winners were Matttituck’s Alex Bradley and Colleen Kelly in the categories of lead male and female in a play for their performances in the school’s production of “You Can’t Beat the House.”

Southold’s Connor Vaccariello won in the supporting male in a play category for his work in the Southold/Greenport production of “Almost Maine,” which netted classmate Nestor Menjivar honors for designing the playbill and poster.

In the musical categories, Southold’s Sean Okula and Meg Pickerell won for their supporting roles in “Les Misérables.”

Also honored Sunday were local students on the technical side of these productions, including stage managers and assistant directors. Among those recognized were Gaby Gonzalez, Jessica Scheer, Joy Davis and Cassandra Nine of Mattituck High School; Garrick Hughes and Ginger Hughes of Greenport High School; John Gensler and Andrea Menjivar of Southold High School; and Alison Coffey at Bishop McGann-Mercy High School.

