Southold scores Judges’ Choice honors in annual ‘Teeny’ theater awards

Things went right with Southold’s “The Play that Goes Wrong” in the eyes of this year’s Teeny Awards judges

Southold High School’s quirky production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” has earned its cast and crew the coveted Judges’ Choice Award — along with 11 other nominations — in the 2023 Teeny Awards.

Southold’s production tied for the top honor with Center Moriches High School, which won for the rendition of “Jailhouse Rock” in its production of “All Shook Up.”

The annual nominations celebrating the efforts of participants in East End high schools’ theater programs were announced last Thursday on WBLI radio and on the Teeny Awards Instagram account.

Greenport High School earned five nominations for its production of “Grease.” Mattituck High School received two nominations for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

Riverhead High School’s Blue Masques theater group earned 13 nominations for its two productions this year, “The Prom,” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”

The Teeny Awards program was founded by East End Arts in 2002 and is celebrating 21 years of recognizing excellence in high school theater. This year, there were 22 participating schools.

The official awards ceremony will be held Sunday, June 11, at Longwood High School. There will be a red carpet at 1 p.m. with the show starting at 3 p.m. Tickets are available in advance for $15 at our.show/teenyawards. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20.

A full list of local nominees follows.

LEAD ROLE IN A PLAY

• Quinn Bruer as Max/Cecil Haversham/Arthur the Gardener in “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Southold High School

• Bela Gogiashvili as Christine/Inspector Carter in “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Southold High School

• Jocelyn Kaelin as Rachel/Mary Colleymore in “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Southold High School

SUPPORTING ROLE IN A PLAY

• Bryan Henry as Dennis/Perkins the Butler in “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Southold High School

• Michaela Lynch as Annie in “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Southold High School

• Naomi Mraz as Sandra/Florence Colleymore in “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Southold High School

• Violet Rand as Taylor in “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Southold High School

• Tristan Zugmeyer as Johnathan/Charles Haversham in “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Southold High School

LEAD ROLE IN A MUSICAL, COMEDY

• Quinn Bruer as Buddy in “Elf,” Southold High School

• Ava Catania as Olive Ostrovsky in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Mattituck High School

• John Ellis as Barry Glickman in “The Prom,” Riverhead High School

• Olivia Meyer as Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors,” Riverhead High School

• Avery Rubino as Dee Dee Allen in “The Prom,” Riverhead High School

• Ava Sidik as Emma Nolan in “The Prom,” Riverhead High School

SUPPORTING ROLE IN A

MUSICAL, COMEDY

• Bela Gogiashvili as Jovie in “Elf,” Southold High School

• Jayda Hubbard as Frenchy in “Grease,” Greenport High School

• Cheyanne Metzger as Ronette in “Little Shop of Horrors” and as Angie Dickinson in “The Prom,” Riverhead High School

• Violet Rand as Emily Hobbs in “Elf,” Southold High School

• Brianna Rivas in the role of Marty in “Grease,” Greenport High School

• Avery Rubino as Crystal in “Little Shop of Horrors,” Riverhead High School

• Cameron Stanton as Rizzo in “Grease,” Greenport High School

OUTSTANDING STUDENT

CHOREOGRAPHY

• Savannah Corwin-Hall, Jayda Hubbard and Brianna Rivas for “Freddy My Love” from “Grease,” Greenport High School

• Savannah Corwin-Hall, Ayania Smith and Brianna Rivas for “Those Magic Changes” from “Grease,” Greenport High School

• Erin Hubbard for “Da-Doo” from “Little Shop of Horrors,” Riverhead High School

• Avery Rubino for “Little Shop of Horrors” and “The Prom” choreography, Riverhead High School

• Avery Rubino & Kelsey Saladino for “Tonight Belongs to Us” from “The Prom,” Riverhead High School

• Kelsey Saladino for “Zazz” & “Bows” from “The Prom,” Riverhead High School

• Ayania Smith & Brianna Rivas for “Summer Nights” from “Grease,” Greenport High School

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER

IN A MUSICAL

• Lillian Garcia as Clerk/Featured Dancer in “The Prom,” Riverhead High School

• Daniel Hernandez as Pepper in “Mamma Mia,” Shelter Island High School

• Jocelyn Kaelin as Deb in “Elf,” Southold High School

• Camryn Trant as Mitch Mahoney/Olive’s Mom in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Mattituck High School

OUTSTANDING POSTER DESIGN

• Bennie Japa Auquilla for “Little Shop of Horrors,” Riverhead High School

• Kelsey Saladino for “The Prom,” Riverhead High School