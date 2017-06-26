Greenport High School’s Class of 2017 celebrates graduation: photos

Greenport High School Class of 2017 cap toss. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
The Greenport High School Class of 2017 celebrated its graduation Sunday afternoon. Angelina Pagano addressed the students as valedictorian and Toni Esposito spoke as the salutatorian.
2010 Greenport graduate Alexander Angelson, who earlier this year had been appointed special assistant to President Donald Trump on legislative affairs, was the commencement speaker.
See more photos from the ceremony below:
Greenport’s Ellen Cecaida, Emelys Villareal, Class President Jennifer Palencia, Caitlyn Macomber, and Salutatorian Toni Esposito. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Greenport graduate Natalia Leon prepares with a little help from her friend Dan. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Vivian Mantzopoulos of Greenport and Madison Tabor of Orient prepare for graduation. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Greenport’s Rachael Hughes gets ready with the help of her sister, Emily Hughes. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Greenport’s Nellie Spackman and Nina Aurichio pose with Mattituck’s Tom Taylor, their earth science and physics teacher. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
The Greenport High School French Club. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Principal Gary Kalish addresses the graduates before the ceremony. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Graduates entered to the Greenport HS band playing “Pomp and Circumstance.” (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Superintendent David Gamberg awards an honorary diploma to Mr. Reginald Peterson, received by his daughter. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Maia Mazzaferro addresses the crowd. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Greenport’s Vivian Mantzopoulos addresses the crowd. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Principal Gary Kalish giving the Principal’s Award to Greenport’s Sam Strickland. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
