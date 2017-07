Cutchogue FD Panthers compete in annual motorized drill competition

Cutchogue joined fire departments from across Suffolk County in Riverhead Saturday for the annual motorized drill competition.

The event features competition in various fire service-related skills events.

The West Sayville Flying Dutchman came in first place with 24 points this year earning them the Richie “Soup” Ligon Trophy, dedicated to Riverhead’s first black fireman, a respected veteran of the department who died earlier this year.

Photos by Elizabeth Wagner

