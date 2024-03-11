Photos: Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade, chilly but dry, thanks to luck of the Irish

Parade grand marshal Paul Drum waves to the crowd at the Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade March 9. (credit: Daniel Franc)

The Cutchogue Fire Department in partnership with the North Fork Chamber of Commerce presented the 18th annual Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade, Saturday March 9. Rain in the forecast didn’t stop parade goers from lining Main Road in the village of Cutchogue, and luckily the rain held off until after the parade.

North Fork fire departments, Southold town officials and several businesses and organizations marched following the Cutchogue Fire Department, with Paul Drum of the Paul Drum Life Experience Project serving as grand marshal.

Members of the North Fork Community Theatre led by Stuart Whelan and Leslie Thompson, entertained the building crowd with traditional Irish music prior to the parade kickoff.

Check out the fun.

Photos by Daniel Franc