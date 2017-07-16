Cops: Man injured, ticketed in motorcycle crash with pickup truck

A 23-year-old Shoreham man suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday morning in Orient after his motorcycle crashed as he attempted to pass a pickup truck but ended up colliding with it, Southold Town police said.

Thomas Ianniello was heading west on Route 25 shortly after 8:30 a.m. when he attempted to make the pass, police said. The driver of the truck, Francisco Sanchez, 62, of Orient attempted to make a left-hand turn, but did not see Mr. Ianniello, sending the motorcyclist off the road and into a brush pile on the side of the road.

Mr. Ianniello was airliftedby Suffolk County police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Both drivers were issued tickets, according to police.

