‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ opens at North Fork Community Theatre

The musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie” is this year’s Youth on Stage production at North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck. Performances will take place Thursdays through Sundays, July 20 to Aug. 6. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

The show is based on the 1967 film of the same name, which starred Julie Andrews. In 1922, Small-town girl Millie Dillmount heads to New York to find a rich man to marry. She ends up in a hotel run by the leader of a white slavery ring in Hong Kong. She makes friends and falls in love, but not in the way she’d expected.

Members of the cast are Ashley Hilary (as Millie), Eric Hughes, Aria Saltini, Kierra Prentiss, Gage Bennett, Sarah Fogarty, Alex Bradley, Eric Momente, Grace Lukachinski, Julia Cappiello, Bridgett Comiskey, Kimmie Connolly, Alissa Dabrowski, Ben Eager, Caleb Foley, Gaby Gonzalez, Shay Jackson, Lily Keane, Mikayla Keane, Leah Kerensky, Alek Lewis, Rebecca Lukachinski, Alex McCarthy, Jessica Nicholson, Casey Plitt, Jocelyn Podlas, Sarah Scarbrough, Justin Stuart, Jillian Tuthill and Julianna Voegel.

A free opening-night reception will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

Tickets are $25, with student rush admission of $20 offered 10 minutes before curtain, if seats are available.

For reservations, visit nfct.com or call 631-298-6328.

Photo: Ashley Hilary (center) plays the title role in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” in North Fork Community Theatre’s Youth on Stage production in Mattituck. (Credit: North Fork Community Theatre/Rory MacNish)

Comments

comments