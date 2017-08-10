Health Department: Blue-green algae reported in Greenport pond

The Suffolk County Health Department is warning residents to avoid contact with water in a pond on the corner of Silvermere Road and Shore Drive in Greenport due to blue-green algae.

A sample taken by Stony Brook University confirmed the presence of new cyanobacteria blooms, more commonly known as blue-green algae, the Health Department said. Residents should keep their pets away from the water, as well, the advisory said.

“Though blue-green algae are naturally present in lakes and streams in low numbers, they can become abundant, forming blooms in shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red,” the advisory said. “They may produce floating scums on the surface of the water or may cause the water to take on paint-like appearance. Contact with waters that appear scummy or discolored should be avoided.”

If contact does occur, it’s best to rinse off with clear water immediately. Seek medical attention if any of the following symptoms occur: nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; skin, eye or throat irritation or allergic reactions or breathing difficulties.

Suspected blue-green algae blooms that are in a body of water that does not contain a Suffolk County permitted bathing beach can be reported to the State DEC at 518-402-8179 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or by email at [email protected].

Suspected blue-green algae blooms that are in a body of water that does contain a Suffolk County permitted bathing beach can be reported to the Health Department at 631-852-5760 between 8:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. or by email at [email protected].

Comments

comments