Former New Suffolk School teacher Martha Kennelly, who has spent two years fighting with the district that refused to reinstate her when a special assignment ended, appears to have won her case that would force the district to reinstate her and pay back wages and benefits from June 30, 2013, according to the decision written by State Commissioner of Education Mary Ellen Elia.

The district would also have to reinstate the her tenure to 2015, Ms. Elia said.

But taking those steps, however, the New Suffolk School District could file an Article 78 appeal asking for a review of the decision if it decides it is incorrect or unreasonable, according to its attorney, Robert Cohen of Lamb & Barnosky.

The district hasn’t made any decision yet, Mr. Cohen said, adding that the Board of Education is “considering its options.”

Board President Tony Dill did not return a call for comment.

Ms. Kennelly was a principal/teacher in the district when the New Suffolk Board of Education in 2004 approved her leave of absence so she could take a special assignment with the Middle Eastern Suffolk Teacher Center (MESTRACT). MESTRACT reimbursed New Suffolk for Ms. Kennelly’s salary and benefits during the time was out of the district.

When a school district grants a teacher the right to accept a temporary special assignment, that teacher’s tenure remains in place and continues to accrue and the teacher is guaranteed the right to return to the home district at the end of the assignment.

But New Suffolk took her back only as a special consultant working on curriculum from her home and the board later excised that job.

In her decision, Ms. Elia said that the board must calculate the seniority of teachers involved and unless Ms. Kennelly has the least amount of years of tenure of three teachers involved in the case, she must be reinstated with back pay and benefits to June 30, 2015. Ms. Kennelly has more seniority than either of the other two teachers — Sara Campbell and Nicole Pollina. Ms. Kennelly was hired as of September 1998. Ms. Campbell was hired as of September 2009 and Ms. Pollina as of 2011.

Ms. Kennelly said that had she lost her case, it could have sent repercussions through the entire state, prompting other teachers contemplating special assignments to reject them for fear of losing their regular teaching jobs.

On April 15, 2014, New Suffolk established a hybrid tenure area that required its teachers to be certified in both elementary education and special education. Ms. Kennelly told the Board of Education she had the elementary teaching credentials, and would have the special education credentials by the start of school in September 2014 when she planned to return. She said she completed the work necessary for that certification on time.

In her decision, Ms. Elia said the Board of Education had “no authority to create such hybrid tenure area,” meaning “it was not permissible” to transfer Ms. Pollina and Ms. Campbell to that area from which Ms. Kennelly had been excluded.

The Board of Education in September 2014 had three teachers on its payroll with only 17 students. Ms. Kennelly was working from home on curriculum; and Ms. Pollina and Ms. Campbell were working in the classrooms. The district also had two teacher assistants.

To reduce costs, the board voted to eliminate the third teaching position and because the hybrid area had been established without Ms. Kennelly, the board decided she would be the person excised from that.

Ms. Kennelly has spent the past two years fighting the Board of Education’s decision. During her battle with the district, Ms. Kennelly said her income was reduced by 80 percent with no benefits. In a phone interview Tuesday, she said she thought the district hadn’t expected her to have the resources to push forward with the case.

“My father taught me to pinch a penny until Lincoln’s nose bleeds,” Ms. Kennelly said.

Attorney Michael Starvaggi of Valley Cottage, New York, who represented Ms. Kennelly, could not be reached.

A second attorney representing Ms. Kennelly on a federal age discrimination suit against the district, Frank Blangiardo of Riverhead, said nothing has been settled in that federal case.

“The meter is running,” Mr. Blangiardo said about the federal case. “We’d like to see her back in the classroom where she would like to be” in September, he said.

