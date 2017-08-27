Cops: DWI arrest in Greenport Sunday morning

An unlicensed driver was arrested for drunken driving in Greenport early Sunday morning, according to Southold Town police.

Marco Santos Perez, 34, of Greenport was stopped on Main Road just after 2:30 a.m. for failing to maintain his lane of travel. An officer noticed open beers on the back floor of the car, according to police. During an interview, the officer noticed an odor of alcohol on Mr. Perez’s breath. He was given field sobriety tests and failed, police said.

He was arrested for misdemeanor DWI and multiple traffic infractions.

