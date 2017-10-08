Online threat leads to closure of Horton Point Lighthouse

Horton Point Lighthouse in Southold will be closed Sunday due to safety concerns following threats posted on social media by a man who was caught sleeping on the property Saturday, officials said.

Southold Historical Society executive director Karen Lund-Rooney, whose organization manages the lighthouse, confirmed the decision to close the lighthouse was the result of someone posting threatening messages on Facebook.

“It mentioned ‘cut throats and cracked skulls,’” she said. “I felt it was a threat.”

Ms. Lund-Rooney said police contacted her Saturday morning after they found the man sleeping on the property. She didn’t see him return and said the lighthouse’s 160th anniversary celebration took place in the afternoon without incident.

When Ms. Lund-Rooney returned home later in the evening, she said a lighthouse volunteer contacted her and said the man had posted threatening messages on his Facebook page.

Since the historical society is hosting a Revolutionary War encampment on it’s museum complex this weekend, Ms. Lund-Rooney said she returned to the property after calling the police and found the man was “at the campsite, had dinner with the re-enactors and planned to stay again.”

“The police took him aside and I signed an affidavit of no trespassing,” she said, adding the re-enactors have decided to stay even though she told them they could go home.

Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

While the lighthouse will be closed Sunday, its last day of the season, Ms. Lund-Rooney said the museum complex will remain open.

Ms. Lund-Rooney said Saturday’s incident isn’t related to the lighthouse closure last year following a pair of incidents that led to the arrest of a different man. That case is still pending in court, she said.

File photo credit: Katharine Schroeder

