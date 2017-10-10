Vineyard 48 hearing pushed back to Oct. 26

Vineyard 48’s liquor license will remain suspended through at least Oct. 26, the new date for a hearing before an administrative law judge, according to New York State Liquor Authority spokesman Bill Crowley.

The owner of the winery, Joseph Paul Winery Inc., had been scheduled to appear in Nassau County Supreme Court in Mineola at 11 a.m. Wednesday before Judge Rosanne Harvey. At the request of Vineyard 48’s attorney, that hearing was pushed back two weeks, Mr. Crowley said.

The suspension remains in effect, he said.

The SLA announced on Thursday that the controversial Cutchogue winery had its liquor license revoked, noting that the site had become “a focal point for police attention,” according to court documents [Click below to read].

In the press release issued last week, the SLA said Southold Town police were called Sept. 30 and found an estimated “400 disorderly, heavily intoxicated patrons were pushing, shoving and screaming at one another. A fight ensued, involving 15 to 20 people. No arrests were ultimately made, but police did close the winery for the remainder of that day.

Officers originally responded Sept. 30 after 911 calls from a neighbor who complained of two people engaging in sex acts in view of their backyard that borders the winery.

The court document also notes that Vineyard 48 violated an order issued by Suffolk County Supreme Court Judge Joseph Pastoressa dated April 12, 2017.

Peter Sullivan, the attorney for Vineyard 48, told The Suffolk Times last week: “We will demonstrate that the allegations are not true, like we’ve done before.”

Read prior coverage on Vineyard 48 here

[email protected]

Vineyard 48 Hearing by Timesreview on Scribd

Comments

comments