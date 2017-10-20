Cutchogue library holding artist studio tour Saturday

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library will host a NoFo Artists Studio Tour Saturday as a fundraiser for the library, according to director Jennifer Fowler.

Participants will pay a $25 fee for a bracelet that grants them entry to all 14 of the artist studios on the self-guided route.

The studios are scattered between Greenport and Cutchogue, and participants can visit the studios in any order they like, Ms. Fowler said.

One of the featured artists, Chris Hamilton, is a fisherman and bartender who takes photographs while out at sea. He doesn’t have a studio for his photographs, which will be shown at the library, Ms. Fowler said.

“His photographs are amazing,” she added.

The idea for the tour actually came from another of the artists, Glenn McNab, who makes pottery, Ms. Fowler said.

“We were talking and he kind of came up with this idea about doing our tour,” she said. “He was telling us about one he had been on upstate and we thought it sounded like a great idea, because there’s so many wonderful artists on the North Fork. Why not tie it in with the library and the art community and do it as a fundraiser for the library?”

In addition to the artist studios, the admission bracelet is also good for a wine tasting at Bedell’s Corey Creek Taproom and a beer tasting at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Greenport.

Ms. Fowler said this is the first year for the NoFo Artists Tour, but the library hopes to make it an annual event.

Attendees will see the artists in action, doing live demonstrations so visitors can see every stage of progress on their works.

The work on display at the various studios will encompass painting, photography, pottery, sculpture, prints and mixed media, according to Ms. Fowler.

Participants are asked to pick up wristbands, studio maps and tasting vouchers at the library around 9:30 a.m. The studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., she said.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the library, 27550 Main Road in Cutchogue, or online at https://nofoarttour.brownpapertickets.com.

“It will be a fun day,” Ms. Fowler said.

In addition to Mr. Hamilton and Mr. McNab, participating artists include Diane Alec-Smith, Nick Cordone, Paul Kreiling, Tom Lulevitch, Scott McIntire, Jacqueline Penney, Wendy Prellwitz, Gary Quarty, Robert Strimban, Dan Walsh, Ellen Wiener and Amy Worth.

